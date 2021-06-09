All Battlefield 2042 Specialists and their abilities

In Battlefield 2042, players will be able to take on one of 10 Specialists. These Specialists are based on the original four Battlefield classes: Assault, Support, Recon, and Engineer. Each Specialist will have one unique Specialty and Trait, with a fully customizable loadout, meaning players will have control over their weapons, gear, and any secondary perks.

“Choosing and equipping your Specialist allows you to build synergies within your squad and empower yourself to take on any battle situation,” according to the Battlefield 2042 website. This hints at the possibility of unlocking buffs for your squad depending on what Specialists are active in it.

Image via DICE/EA

There will initially be 10 Specialists available at Battlefield 2042’s launch, with the potential for more to be released post-launch. Four of them have been revealed already.

Webster Mackay, Assault

Image via EA/DICE

Described as “an ex-military, lone-wolf survivalist,” Webster Mackay hails from Canada and is based on the Assault class. His allegiance is to the Non-Patriated, a displaced group of survivalists. His Specialty is the Grappling Hook, which can attach to any surface and pull him toward it. He has the Nimble trait, which lets him move more quickly while aiming down sights.

Maria Falck, Support

Image via EA/DICE

A veteran Support medic, Maria Falck’s primary motivation is to find her son David among the Non-Pat groups spread across the world. Her Speciality is the Syrette Pistol, a pistol that fires syringes that heal allies and damage enemies. She has the Combat Surgeon trait, allowing her to restore downed allies to full health when reviving them.

Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky, Engineer

Image via EA/DICE

An Engineer from Russia, the “self-motivated and self-fulfilling” Boris fights for the Task Force. His Specialty is the SG-36 Sentry System, an automated turret that engages enemy targets within a certain range. He has the Sentry Operator trait, which lets him manually select which enemy the Sentry will lock on to.

Wikus “Casper” Van Daele, Recon

Image via EA/DICE

An “introverted loner,” the Recon soldier Casper is the “unflappable, calm presence on the Task Force.” His Specialty is the OV-P Recon Drone, which spots targets and disorients them with an EMP blast. The drone can also mark targets for various lock-on weapons. He has the Movement Sensor trait, which alerts the player to approaching enemies.

Six more specialists will be revealed prior to the launch of Battlefield 2042 on Oct. 22.