It's another serious title that will be a part of the Witcher franchise.

CD Projekt recently had its autumn investor call where the developer showcased its future projects that are in the workshop.

The details of the call were shared with the public on Twitter. From multiple new Witcher games to a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, CDPR fans were treated with a roadmap featuring many exciting titles.

Project Sirius is one of the three Witcher projects that CDPR is currently working on. While Project Polaris will be the future of the main franchise, Sirius and Canis Majoris will look to add variety to the Witcher series.

These new titles are in the early stages of development and go by code names. All the titles mentioned in the announcement have no set release dates.

What is Project Sirius? The Molasses Flood’s innovative take on The Witcher

Project Sirius is a new Witcher game that The Molasses Flood is developing and supported by CDPR.

Though not many details were revealed regarding Project Sirius, CDPR mentioned that it would be an “innovative take on The Witcher universe telling an unforgettable story for existing Witcher fans and new audiences.”

Sirius is currently under development, and 60 CDPR members are supporting The Molasses Flood during the process. Project Sirius will feature a multiplayer game mode alongside the traditional single-player campaign.

Considering Project Polaris will be the main Witcher title and will receive sequels, it’s hard to determine Project Sirius’ role in the franchise. Witcher’s success on Netflix could mean that Sirius or another title currently being developed could also be an accessible title that would introduce new fans to the franchise.