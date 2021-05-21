Netflix eyes gaming with subscription service

Netflix is looking to step into the video game arena, according to a report from The Information.

The report claims that Netflix has approached multiple video game industry “experts” and is considering a “bundle” of games.

Netflix is arguably the most culturally relevant entertainment medium in terms of movies and TV shows. Its deal with Marvel has paid dividends for the company and it’s still increasing its total number of original shows and movies.

The expansion into video games makes sense considering in 2019, Netflix said its main competition at the time was Fortnite, Epic Games’ wildly popular cartoonish battle royale. In addition, Respawn has mentioned that it’d be interested in a Netflix series about its characters from Apex Legends and Netflix has already launched Dota: Dragon’s Blood as an original series. League of Legends is getting a series, The Witcher series was critically acclaimed, and the streaming company has the Russo brothers working a Magic: The Gathering series.

Video games seem like a natural progression for Netflix, which appears to be delving further and further into more interactive forms of media. The video game market boomed during the global pandemic due to a massive influx of quarantined people spending more time inside, away from spreading COVID-19.

It’s unclear what Netflix’s exact plans are for entering the space, what could be included in this reported “bundle,” and if the platform will segway from hosting existing content to creating its own original content as it has in every creative space in the past.