Road maps are ideal for keeping fans involved in the development process. Knowing what’s coming next generally increases the hype levels and players get to witness their favorite games get built from the ground up.

CD Projekt and CD Projekt Red recently revealed they were working on a new Witcher trilogy, Cyberpunk sequel, and a mystery IP. The “long-term product outlook” showcases all of the future CD Projekt games and they currently go by code names.

All the projects featured on the roadmap are currently under development, including Project Solaris.

What is Project Polaris? CD Projekt Red’s new Witcher installation

Project Polaris is the code name of the next Witcher game. The title will be the first installment of a Witcher trilogy that CDPR wants to deliver in six years after Project Polaris is released.

According to CDPR’s announcement, Project Polaris, the next Witcher game, will be “built on the legacy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.” The project is currently in pre-production, with over 150 members in the development team.

Project Polaris isn’t the only Witcher-related CDPR project that is currently under development, though. Project Sirius and Canis Majoris. Unlike Polaris, these two projects are being developed by third-party studios, with Sirius being assisted by CDPR members. These two titles also don’t have definitive release dates, but fans are likely to hear more about them as their development process nears an end.

In addition to new Witcher titles, CDPR is also working on a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel that “will prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe.”