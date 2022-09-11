What is Assassin’s Creed Infinity? | All games, content, and release date

During yesterday’s Ubisoft Forward Event, Ubisoft revealed a lot of information on its plans for more games to release, and Assassin’s Creed Infinity‘s release was a massive part of it.

It will be a hub like the game’s Animus, where the players can access all the future games of the license, including the recently-revealed Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Ubisoft revealed the project a long time ago, and is now confirmed to be coming soon. But a great part of the feature remains shrouded in mystery.

Here is all the information that was revealed on Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Related: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive its final DLC, The Last Chapter, for free

Which games will be included in Assassin’s Creed Infinity?

For the moment, Ubisoft has quoted all upcoming Assassin’s Creed titles as included in Assassin’s Creed Infinity, such as Hexe and Codename Red. Still, Ubisoft said nothing about games it had already released.

The fans can hope that the developer introduces remakes that will be added to the hub, as the first rumors involving this project were linked to game remakes, but nothing has been confirmed on that matter.

Which features will it include?

Assassin’s Creed Infinity will allow the players to choose the game of the license they want to play in a dedicated interface. Although the service has revealed few details, it will be more than a mere launcher.

It will offer more features to improve the game experience by connecting the players’ progression throughout the included titles, such as a multiplayer aspect.

What is Assassin’s Creed Infinity‘s release date?

Ubisoft has yet to reveal a precise release date for Assassin’s Creed Infinity. It gave no information on a time window, so it’s unclear if it’ll be introduced in 2023 or later.

This article will be updated when more information is revealed.