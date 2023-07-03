What engine does BattleBit Remastered use?

BattleBit Remastered has quickly become one of the hottest and most-talked-about FPS thanks to its exhilarating gameplay and Minecraft/Roblox-like graphics, which actually combine to create an extremely fun experience. As the success of the game grows, a lot of questions have been raised about the exact engine the game uses.

In the end, it’s quite admirable what BattleBit Remastered has managed to pull off. Many players probably wouldn’t imagine a successful FPS with square-looking graphics, especially when they are reminiscent of games like Minecraft or Roblox.

The developers from SgtOkiDoki studios not only succeeded in that, but they also expanded the multiplayer game to hold up to a jaw-dropping 254 players at once.

The gameplay is dynamic and enormously fun. Screengrab by Dot Esports

This type of experience quickly reminds players of Battlefield, which was known for having enormous maps, filled with land and airborne vehicles, bringing chaos all around. If this sounds familiar, and you’re a player who’d enjoy it, then BattleBit Remastered might just be a game for you.

And while it might be surprising, the game engine that the title uses is very familiar.

BattleBit Remastered’s engine

The game is run on the Unity engine, which has been developed by Unity Technologies and goes back to 2005. Nowadays, numerous games are run on it, including Cuphead, Pokémon GO, Rust, Fall Guys, and now, BattleBit Remastered.

With the latest SgtOkiDoki production doing so well and still being in early access after its June 15 release, it’s extremely unlikely the devs will separate themselves from the Unity engine in the near future. Like they say—if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and looking at BattleBit Remastered’s success so far, it definitely is working.

