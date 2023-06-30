A controversial new shooter is finding success on Steam despite social media criticism

Despite the criticism received by the new shooter title Six Days in Fallujah due to its controversial theme, the game successfully debuted its early access release on June 22.

According to SteamDB, which lists the different game stats and rankings of the platform, Six Days in Fallujah landed in the top four spot of Steam’s top-selling games for the week of June 20 to 27. The game followed mainstay titles such as CS:GO at No. 1 Apex Legends at No. 2, and the new Minecraft and Roblox-like shooter BattleBit Remastered on No. 3.

Six Days in Fallujah became the second best-selling game excluding free-to-play titles on Steam for that timeframe. This is despite the controversy and criticism surrounding the game which revolves around the basis of its theme—the real-life second Battle of Fallujah which lasted for six weeks between the American and Iraqi armed forces.

In the game, players can only take on the role of the American forces while trying to take missions involving the Iraqi armed forces. This stirred a lot of comments from the community, with some even asking to delete the game.

delete the game please — tai (@t9ler) June 23, 2023

That said, some players recommended the game and gave positive reviews about it. One player, who claimed that they once served in Hallujah, praised the team behind the game for doing a “good job of trying to recreate the experience in a way that pays respect to the people that were there.”

Six Days in Fallujah is now available for early access on Steam. You can visit the game’s official website to know more.

