It’s no secret Sony and Microsoft have been involved in a war with the future of Call of Duty potentially in the balance. Today, new details from this battle suggest, as of right now, the game’s days on PlayStation are numbered.

Sony and CoD publisher Activision’s current contract will end in 2024, but a letter acquired by The Verge on Thursday, June 29 reveals this deal won’t include next year’s title.

Previously, it was speculated the deal would end after the release of CoD’s 2024 game, but now we know this isn’t the case—but there is still a silver lining.

Both Activision and Microsoft claim that, even without a new contract, they still intend for more CoD titles to make their way to PlayStation consoles after the next title to release later this year. But, it’s likely that the result of Microsoft’s legal battles will dictate just how many more games land on the console.

Don’t panic PlayStation gamers! Given the massive popularity of CoD across platforms it’s unlikely we’ll see it become an Xbox exclusive. More likely, we’ll see Sony and Activision draw up another agreement once the court battle ends.

There are around a million PlayStation gamers who exclusively play CoD, according to another document from recent FTC hearings. If Activision withheld future releases from PlayStation they would be giving up a huge portion of their overall player base.

With that being the case, it remains to be seen what the future looks like for PlayStation and CoD, but the results of Microsoft vs. FTC hearings regarding the acquisition of Activision should give us the answers we’ve been waiting for.

