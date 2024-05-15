What do Star Levels do in Clash Royale?

Star Points are yet another currency in Clash Royale used to unlock Star Levels, but you’d be forgiven for not even realizing they’re in the game. If that sounds like you, don’t worry, because I’ll tell you everything you need to know about Star Levels and Star Points in Clash Royale.

What are Star Levels in Clash Royale?

I’m about to upgrade this P.E.K.K.A. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Star Levels in Clash Royale are new looks for your minions. When you level up a single minion to level nine (regardless of rarity), you can upgrade its Star Level. You can upgrade the Star Level of each minion three times. This level changes the look of your minion slightly (normally, it’s a glowing weapon or a minor appearance change) and gives its portrait a nice golden glow.

Star Levels don’t do anything to change the gameplay. They are simply there to make your minions look cooler.

How to raise a minion’s Star Level in Clash Royale

It costs 5,000 Star Points to upgrade to the first Star Level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To even attempt to raise a Star Level of one of your minions, you first need to be King Level Nine. Once you obtain this level, you can view your current Star Points by tapping the King Level bar in the top left corner of the screen. This changes your King Level into your Star Level.

To upgrade a minion’s Star Level, that minion needs to be level seven, ten, or 13. Each of these levels lets you upgrade a minion by one Star Level. Additionally, you need to have Star Points to upgrade your minion’s Star Level.

To upgrade a minion’s star level, go to your Collection tab, select the minion you want to upgrade, and tap Info. This takes you to the minion’s page, where you can see how they play, as well as how they look when upgraded to a new star level.

How to get Star Points in Clash Royale

Tap here to change between Star Points and King Level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get Star Points by simply playing the game. You can get them when upgrading your cards or donating cards to your clan. When you open chests and claim cards, you get a set amount of Star Points for each one you claim. If you buy max-level cards from the Shop, they automatically turn into Star Points.

I suggest you tap on your experience bar and check how many Star Points you have, because if you’ve been playing Clash Royale for a while, you likely have more than enough to upgrade at least two cards.

