Top 5 games like Infinite Craft

If you already poured hours into Infinite Craft but are looking for a new game to try out, we’ve got a few recommendations for you.

In Infinite Craft, you start out with the four basic elements: Earth, Wind, Fire, and Water. From these core elements you can build anything, from life itself to Taylor Swift (who some would argue is the same as life itself). Whether you like the crafting nature of Infinite Craft or the casual browser nature of the game, there are plenty of other titles that you can springboard onto.

5 games like Infinite Craft

5) Raft

A pirate’s life for me. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Raft is an ocean adventure that places you on a small raft adrift on an endless ocean. From here, you need to use your limited tools to pick up nearby debris, fight off sharks, and stave off your basic needs.

In concept, Raft is very similar to Infinite Craft. You start with extremely limited resources, but your end goal can be whatever you want it to be. This is one my personal favorite games on the list and if you are looking to scratch that crafting itch, Raft is for you.

4) The Password Game

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infinite Craft’s creator, Neal Agarwal, is known for making absurd and sometimes informational browser games. Prior to Infinite Craft, The Password Game was Agarwal’s biggest hit.

This game requires you to create a long and absurd password that keeps growing, adding more difficult and arbitrary requirements each time. Many times in Password Game, you might accidentally break one rule trying to follow another. If you enjoy the absurd nature of Infinite Craft, then Password Game should be your go-to.

3) Doodle God

Doodle God is the game most similar to Infinite Craft in terms of content. This browser-turned-mobile game first released in June 2010 and follows a very similar structure.

The player assumes the role of Doodle God and pieces together elements to make new creations. This at first includes more primordial tools such as Water and Fire, but eventually shifts into modern objects. Doodle God is significantly more limited than Infinite Craft, as it only has 249 possible creations.

2) Sons of the Forest

Image via Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest is another game that bears similarities to Infinite Craft largely because of its crafting focus. Compared to the previously mentioned Raft, Sons of the Forest poses many more threats to the player, as you are stranded on a cannibal-infested island with only basic tools and your wits.

Much like Infinite Craft, Sons of the Forest is a sandbox game where the goal is your desire. You can find or craft a variety of toys and tools, ranging from samurai swords to hang gliders. If you want a crafting game mixed with action and a bit of horror, then Sons of the Forest is your next game.

1) Terraria

Build a house or delve into the unknown in Terraria. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Terraria is an almost infinitely scalable exploration, crafting, and adventure game. You will start out by punching trees for wood, but if you fast forward a couple hundred hours, you will unlock gods chained beneath your very feet.

Terraria is one of the best crafting games ever made, but what makes it the most like Agarwal’s Infinite Craft is how absurd the game can get by the end. If you are tired of playing god in Infinite Craft, you can always delve into the mines of Terraria and fight god-like abominations for yourself.