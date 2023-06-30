All moon phases & their emojis for The Password Game

The Password Game is a new browser word game that has quickly gained popularity due to its odd premise. You are tasked with designing a password that must be continually edited to fit increasingly absurd rules. Rule 13 will require you to include the current phase of the moon as an emoji.

The Password Game starts fairly simple as you fulfill the usual requirements for creating a normal password on most sites. Shortly after adding numbers and special characters, however, you’ll start being asked to include very specific information. If you are unsure how to include moon phase emojis or are unsure about the phases of the moon, here is what you will need to know.

How to tell the current moon phase

The moon has eight total phases. Though the length of each lunar cycle varies, it typically takes approximately 29 days to complete each cycle and rotate back around to the very beginning. You can tell the current phase of the moon the old fashioned way, waiting for nighttime and then venturing outside to see the current phase.

Your password will be much, much longer than this | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Adversely, you could also just ask Google. By simply typing in “What is the moon phase tonight,” you will be greeted with plenty of answers reflecting the current phase of the moon. After you have found out what phase the moon is currently in, now you only need to find the corresponding emoji.

All moon phase emojis for The Password Game

In order to get past Rule 13, you will need to include an emoji of the current moon phase in your password. Below are all eight moon phases and their corresponding emoji:

New Moon 🌑

Waxing Crescent 🌒

First Quarter Moon 🌓

Waxing Gibbous Moon 🌔

Full Moon 🌕

Waning Gibbous Moon 🌖

Last Quarter Moon 🌗

Waning Crescent Moon 🌘

It is up to you where you want to put your moon phase in your password. If you have made it to this point, you probably already have a pretty convoluted one, and it won’t matter much where this emoji goes at this point anyway.

