Titanfall 2’s latest popularity spike has thousands of fans desperate for a sequel

Respawn’s recent showing of care and support for Titanfall 2, the developer’s beloved but somehow also underappreciated multiplayer first-person shooter, has rocketed the game back into relevance on Steam. And now, the game’s old and new fans want more.

Over the weekend, dormant Titanfall 2 fans were woken up via a surprise update from Respawn, one that focused primarily on fixing the egregious connection and matchmaking issues that have prevented players from getting into games for a number of years. Disconnecting, failing to connect to servers, and hackers have plagued the multiplayer experience for some time now.

This long-awaited fix, combined with ongoing sales that list the game’s ultimate edition as low as just $3, resulted in a huge spike in the game’s player numbers. On Saturday, Sept. 16, the game peaked at 22,327 players on Steam, then reached 22,733 just a day later. This morning, at time of writing, there are over 20,000 players playing at this moment. For context, there are only two months since the game came to Steam in June 2020 when it surpassed a peak of 20,000 players.

If this spike indicates anything, it’s that players want Titanfall, with the only thing stopping them being the fact the game itself wasn’t working. And if fans are willing to jump on a shooter that came out seven years ago, it’s not unbelievable to think they would be thrilled about a third installment in the series.

Clamoring for Titanfall 3 is nothing new. Back in 2021, Respawn responded ambiguously to a report that there was “nothing” in the future for the series, keeping just a little bit of hope alive. But the game’s director Steve Fukuda is working on a new IP as of May of this year, and the developer as a whole is focused more on its ongoing Apex Legends title in addition to its Star Wars shooter currently in development.

