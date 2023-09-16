Respawn finally fixes Titanfall 2, fueling fan hopes for a sequel

Often hailed as one of the best FPS games of all time, Titanfall 2 was all but abandoned by Respawn Entertainment. As they focused on their flagship title, Apex Legends, Titanfall 2 suffered from significant connectivity issues that made official servers nigh unplayable. That has now changed with a massive update taking the game back to Steam’s top 100.

Titanfall fans jokingly believed in a supposed janitor working at Respawn who cared for them and their beloved game. Their hopes have come to fruition, as Respawn fixed most of the networking issues of Titanfall 2 and even added new content on Sept. 9. The game was released in 2016 but has had underlying problems for years. Matchmaking disconnects and hacking are just some of the problems the game has faced for a while.

Thankfully, the janitor seems to have taken over the reins at Respawn, and those issues have been phased out in the latest update. A new game mode, promptly named Attack on Titanfall, has also been introduced with this patch. This has propelled the game’s player count on Steam to new heights, nearly surpassing its all-time peak.

Respawn Entertainment also teased a potential new project in the update. Nessie, the Apex Legends plushie mascot, was added to a few areas alongside a cryptic message reading: “Incoming Transmission… Subject: Nessie… 1394521200, 1477638000, 1549267200.” All three numbers are in UNIX and represent the release dates of Titanfall, Titanfall 2, and Apex Legends, respectively.

The teaser was enough for fans to immediately speculate on what Respawn might bring next. Hopes for a Titanfall 3 have been high for years, though the project’s future is largely uncertain. We covered that Respawn was already developing Titanfall 3, but it eventually became Apex Legends after PUBG’s release. With the EA studio so focused on their behemoth battle royale, Titanfall 3 has seemed unlikely.

However, players never lost hope in the janitor, and if he has managed to secure a fix for Titanfall 2, perhaps he can also grace the players with a sequel.

