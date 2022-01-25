Respawn Entertainment confirms its working on 3 Star Wars games

All three titles will be vastly differ from each other.

EA has revealed that Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind games like Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is working on three more titles from the Star Wars universe.

“We are thrilled to announce that Respawn Entertainment will be continuing its adventures in a galaxy far, far away,” Respawn said in a post on social media.

All three titles will differ from each other. The Fallen Order developers will also be making a sequel. “Director Stig Asmussen and his talented team are back and hard at work on the next chapter in the Star Wars Jedi story,” Respawn said.

Asmussen was the director of the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which boasts a 79 score on Metacritic.

At the same time, the studio will be developing an “all-new first-person shooter,” and “a new Star Wars strategy game.”

The former will be produced by a team led by Peter Hirschmann, the director behind Respawn’s Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. The studio will be also be partnering with Bit Reactor to cooperate on producing a Star Wars strategy game, which is a “new independent AAA video game studio.”

Respawn made a name for itself thanks to Titanfall. Afterward, in 2017, the studio was picked up by Electronic Arts, under which it produced Apex Legends.

Douglas Reilly, the VP in Lucasfilm Games, doesn’t hide his excitement for the future of Star Wars video games. “[Respawn] have demonstrated excellence in telling epic Star Wars stories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences,” he said.

The studio also underlined that due to so many new projects being developed, it has started looking for new employees to join them in expanding the Star Wars universe.