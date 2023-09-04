This space survival game is riding the Starfield wave with huge influx of players

No Man’s Sky shot up in popularity in the past few days amid Starfield‘s hype, according to Steam Charts’ statistics.

This comes after Starfield‘s early access began on Aug. 31 and Hello Games updated No Man’s Sky on Aug. 29. No Man’s Sky currently has the 45th most concurrent players on Steam—25,875 at the time of this writing—according to Steam Charts. The game had over 30,000 concurrent on Sunday, Sept. 3.

The rise in popularity likely is related to Starfield as both games are situated in space and a lot of players are waiting to start playing Starfield later this week, when it leaves early access and releases globally, including for those who have Xbox Game Pass and don’t plan on buying a copy of the game.

No Man’s Sky never really lived up to the expectations as it had a terrible launch, but Hello Games didn’t give up and kept releasing continuous updates to make the game better. The Aug. 29 update allowed players to opt-in to an experimental branch, which fixed a number of issues.

Playing No Man’s Sky or one of Bethesda’s famous games like Skyrim or Fallout 4 is a valid way to fight the urge and not buy the early access upgrade for Starfield.

Starfield was one of the most anticipated AAA games of the past few years and already became a Steam global top seller despite a lot of media outlets not giving it a 10/10 review. Thousands of new players will start their campaign from Sept. 5 onwards, when it releases worldwide in countries like the U.S., Canada, and Brazil.

