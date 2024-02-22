The Outlast Trials countdown: Exact start time and release date

Outlast 3 is still nowhere to be seen, but fans of psychological horror can subject themselves to all manner of disturbing terrors alongside friends in the prequel title The Outlast Trials.

The Outlast Trials originally launched as an early access title on PC in May 2023, but developer and publisher Red Barrels is now gearing up for a full release. Not just on PC but consoles too, complete with crossplay functionality. Unlike the previous Outlast games, The Outlast Trials is primarily a multiplayer game (though you can play solo) where you and your teammates must work together to escape a facility owned by the unethical Murkoff Corporation. Think Dead by Daylight but without one player as a big monster chasing you.

When does The Outlast Trials exit early access?

Red Barrels has confirmed The Outlast Trials will fully launch on Tuesday, March 5, across all available platforms (PC, PlayStation, and Xbox). An exact launch time hasn’t been provided, so the countdown below is scheduled for midnight CT. We’ll be sure to update this article should Red Barrel share a different time.

The full version is expected to contain “more trials, challenges, enemies, perks and customization options,” some of which will have already been introduced throughout the early access period. Be aware that The Outlast Trials is currently being sold on PC for $29.99, while the console versions will cost $39.99 for the standard edition and $49.99 for the Deluxe Edition. Red Barrels said the price of the game would increase upon its full launch, so expect the PC version to get more expensive on March 5 as well.

March could wind up being a decent month for horror game fans since, aside from The Outlast Trials, it’ll also see the release of the Alone in the Dark remake and a PlayStation version of the 2012 cult classic Ib.