The best linebackers in Madden NFL 22

Chase receivers down.

Image via EA Sports

Linebackers can do anything on a football field.

These exceptional athletes are able to blitz the quarterback one play and shut down receivers daring to cross the middle of the field on another.

A stellar linebacker can anchor a defense. Any great defensive unit will have an all-pro linebacker that acts in a leadership role.

In Madden NFL 22, linebackers will lead a team’s defense and prevent your opponent from running quick slants all day for easy yards.

Here are the best linebackers in Madden 22 by rating.

Khalil Mack (LOLB Chicago Bears)

  • 96 OVR
  • 86 SPD
  • 89 STR
  • 88 ACC
  • 95 AWR
  • 96 TAK
  • 93 PMV
  • 89 FMV
  • 93 BSH
  • 96 PUR
  • 95 PRC

Chandler Jones (LOLB Arizona Cardinals)

  • 96 OVR
  • 78 SPD
  • 87 STR
  • 85 ACC
  • 94 AWR
  • 96 TAK
  • 95 PMV
  • 92 FMV
  • 79 BSH
  • 97 PUR
  • 91 PRC

Fred Warner (MLB San Francisco 49ers)

  • 96 OVR
  • 85 SPD
  • 76 STR
  • 91 ACC
  • 99 AWR
  • 96 TAK
  • 52 PMV
  • 60 FMV
  • 80 BSH
  • 95 PUR
  • 99 PRC

T.J. Watt (LOLB Pittsburgh Steelers)

  • 96 OVR
  • 83 SPD
  • 81 STR
  • 89 ACC
  • 97 AWR
  • 96 TAK
  • 83 PMV
  • 94 FMV
  • 86 BSH
  • 93 PUR
  • 94 PRC

Lavonte David (MLB Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

  • 96 OVR
  • 85 SPD
  • 77 STR
  • 90 ACC
  • 97 AWR
  • 96 TAK
  • 55 PMV
  • 61 FMV
  • 87 BSH
  • 93 PUR
  • 93 PRC

Top 10 (as of Aug. 10, 2021)

Screengrab via ea.com