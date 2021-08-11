The best linebackers in Madden NFL 22

Linebackers can do anything on a football field.

These exceptional athletes are able to blitz the quarterback one play and shut down receivers daring to cross the middle of the field on another.

A stellar linebacker can anchor a defense. Any great defensive unit will have an all-pro linebacker that acts in a leadership role.

In Madden NFL 22, linebackers will lead a team’s defense and prevent your opponent from running quick slants all day for easy yards.

Here are the best linebackers in Madden 22 by rating.

Khalil Mack (LOLB Chicago Bears)

96 OVR

86 SPD

89 STR

88 ACC

95 AWR

96 TAK

93 PMV

89 FMV

93 BSH

96 PUR

95 PRC

Chandler Jones (LOLB Arizona Cardinals)

96 OVR

78 SPD

87 STR

85 ACC

94 AWR

96 TAK

95 PMV

92 FMV

79 BSH

97 PUR

91 PRC

Fred Warner (MLB San Francisco 49ers)

96 OVR

85 SPD

76 STR

91 ACC

99 AWR

96 TAK

52 PMV

60 FMV

80 BSH

95 PUR

99 PRC

T.J. Watt (LOLB Pittsburgh Steelers)

96 OVR

83 SPD

81 STR

89 ACC

97 AWR

96 TAK

83 PMV

94 FMV

86 BSH

93 PUR

94 PRC

Lavonte David (MLB Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

96 OVR

85 SPD

77 STR

90 ACC

97 AWR

96 TAK

55 PMV

61 FMV

87 BSH

93 PUR

93 PRC

Top 10 (as of Aug. 10, 2021)