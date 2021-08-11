The best linebackers in Madden NFL 22

Linebackers can do anything on a football field.
These exceptional athletes are able to blitz the quarterback one play and shut down receivers daring to cross the middle of the field on another.
A stellar linebacker can anchor a defense. Any great defensive unit will have an all-pro linebacker that acts in a leadership role.
In Madden NFL 22, linebackers will lead a team’s defense and prevent your opponent from running quick slants all day for easy yards.
Here are the best linebackers in Madden 22 by rating.
Khalil Mack (LOLB Chicago Bears)
- 96 OVR
- 86 SPD
- 89 STR
- 88 ACC
- 95 AWR
- 96 TAK
- 93 PMV
- 89 FMV
- 93 BSH
- 96 PUR
- 95 PRC
Chandler Jones (LOLB Arizona Cardinals)
- 96 OVR
- 78 SPD
- 87 STR
- 85 ACC
- 94 AWR
- 96 TAK
- 95 PMV
- 92 FMV
- 79 BSH
- 97 PUR
- 91 PRC
Fred Warner (MLB San Francisco 49ers)
- 96 OVR
- 85 SPD
- 76 STR
- 91 ACC
- 99 AWR
- 96 TAK
- 52 PMV
- 60 FMV
- 80 BSH
- 95 PUR
- 99 PRC
T.J. Watt (LOLB Pittsburgh Steelers)
- 96 OVR
- 83 SPD
- 81 STR
- 89 ACC
- 97 AWR
- 96 TAK
- 83 PMV
- 94 FMV
- 86 BSH
- 93 PUR
- 94 PRC
Lavonte David (MLB Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- 96 OVR
- 85 SPD
- 77 STR
- 90 ACC
- 97 AWR
- 96 TAK
- 55 PMV
- 61 FMV
- 87 BSH
- 93 PUR
- 93 PRC