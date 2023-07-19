Take a look at all the new community made effects.

Team Fortress 2’s Summer update has provided players with multiple new maps, war paints, cosmetic items, taunts, and more, all bundled together in the 2023 Cosmetic Case.

The July 12 patch also brought more Unusuals, which are special effects that circle a player’s cosmetic items or taunts, with many exclusively collectible during their release event period. Players can purchase any of the 25 new TF2 cosmetic items through the Mann Co. store, and have a chance of unboxing an item with an Unusual Summer 2023 effect from any case during the event, lasting until Friday, Sept. 15.

All 20 Unusual effects included in TF2’s Summer 2023 update

Every single effect included in the update is community made, with credits included in each item’s description. 12 of the Unusual effects are for cosmetics, while eight are for taunts, with some effects changing color, depending on a player’s team.

Cosmetic Unusual Effects

RED Hard Carry (Screenshot by Dot Esports) BLU Hard Carry (Screenshot by Dot Esports) RED Jellyfish Field (Screenshot by Dot Esports) BLU Jellyfish Field (Screenshot by Dot Esports) Jellyfish Hunter (Screenshot by Dot Esports) Jellyfish Jam (Screenshot by Dot Esports) Global Clusters (Screenshot by Dot Esports) Celestial Starburst (Screenshot by Dot Esports) Sylicone Succiduous (Screenshot by Dot Esports) Sakura Smoke Bomb (Screenshot by Dot Esports) Treasure Trove (Screenshot by Dot Esports) Bubble Breeze (Screenshot by Dot Esports) Fireflies (Screenshot by Dot Esports) Mountain Halo (Screenshot by Dot Esports)

Hard Carry (RED and BLU variants)

Jellyfish Field (RED and BLU variants)

Jellyfish Hunter

Jellyfish Jam

Global Clusters

Celestial Starburst

Sylicone Succiduous

Sakura Smoke Bomb

Treasure Trove

Bubble Breeze

Fireflies

Mountain Halo

Taunt Unusual Effects

RED Deepsea Rave (Screenshot by Dot Esports) BLU Deepsea Rave (Screenshot by Dot Esports) RED Pastel Trance (Screenshot by Dot Esports) BLU Pastel Trance (Screenshot by Dot Esports) Solar Scorched (Screenshot by Dot Esports) Floppin’ Frenzy (Screenshot by Dot Esports) Wildflower Meadows (Screenshot by Dot Esports) Blooming Beacon (Screenshot by Dot Esports) Beaming Beacon (Screenshot by Dot Esports) Blazing Beacon (Screenshot by Dot Esports)

Deepsea Rave (RED and BLU variants)

Pastel Trance (RED and BLU variants)

Solar Scorched

Floppin’ Frenzy

Wildflower Meadows

Blooming Beacon

Beaming Beacon

Blazing Beacon

To obtain one of these new Unusual effects, players must purchase a key and open a Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case. All items are graded with a different rarity, with Unusual items being the rarest quality in TF2 and having less than a one percent chance of appearing through crates.

If you find yourself unlucky in opening crates, Unusuals can also be found at the Steam marketplace, sold by fellow community members, but are commonly seen at higher prices compared to getting a key and trying your luck.

