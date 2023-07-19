Team Fortress 2’s Summer update has provided players with multiple new maps, war paints, cosmetic items, taunts, and more, all bundled together in the 2023 Cosmetic Case.
The July 12 patch also brought more Unusuals, which are special effects that circle a player’s cosmetic items or taunts, with many exclusively collectible during their release event period. Players can purchase any of the 25 new TF2 cosmetic items through the Mann Co. store, and have a chance of unboxing an item with an Unusual Summer 2023 effect from any case during the event, lasting until Friday, Sept. 15.
All 20 Unusual effects included in TF2’s Summer 2023 update
Every single effect included in the update is community made, with credits included in each item’s description. 12 of the Unusual effects are for cosmetics, while eight are for taunts, with some effects changing color, depending on a player’s team.
Cosmetic Unusual Effects
- Hard Carry (RED and BLU variants)
- Jellyfish Field (RED and BLU variants)
- Jellyfish Hunter
- Jellyfish Jam
- Global Clusters
- Celestial Starburst
- Sylicone Succiduous
- Sakura Smoke Bomb
- Treasure Trove
- Bubble Breeze
- Fireflies
- Mountain Halo
Taunt Unusual Effects
- Deepsea Rave (RED and BLU variants)
- Pastel Trance (RED and BLU variants)
- Solar Scorched
- Floppin’ Frenzy
- Wildflower Meadows
- Blooming Beacon
- Beaming Beacon
- Blazing Beacon
To obtain one of these new Unusual effects, players must purchase a key and open a Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case. All items are graded with a different rarity, with Unusual items being the rarest quality in TF2 and having less than a one percent chance of appearing through crates.
If you find yourself unlucky in opening crates, Unusuals can also be found at the Steam marketplace, sold by fellow community members, but are commonly seen at higher prices compared to getting a key and trying your luck.