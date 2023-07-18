TF2 Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case: All 25 new items

There are new items for every class in TF2.

Sniper, Spy, Heavy, Scout, Soldier, and Demoman all sitting by a table in Team Fortress 2.
The Summer 2023 update for Team Fortress 2 has revitalized the game in every way possible as players get to play new game modes, maps, and utilize a load of new items made available in the Cosmetic Case.

After the July 12 summer patch, players can purchase up to 25 new items in TF2. None of the items will give you a competitive edge, though, since they’re just cosmetics. If you wish to buy them, all you need to do is access the in-game Mann Co. store in TF2 or search for the items you desire at the Steam Community Market.

Here’s every one of the 25 TF2 items available in the Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case.

All 25 items in TF2‘s Cosmetic Case

Every single one of the Cosmetic Case items was designed by the TF2 community, here are all of them.

Cosmetic nameClass type
Brothers in BluesAll classes
Full Metal HelmetAll classes
Blast BowlDemoman
Shrapnel ShellDemoman
Cargo ConstructorEngineer
Cranium CoolerEngineer
Hazard HandlerEngineer
Brother MannHeavy
Heavy MetalHeavy
Hog HeelsHeavy
Medical EmergencyMedic
Über-WearMedic
FirestalkerPyro
Flame WarriorPyro
Soho SleuthPyro
Brimmed BootleggerScout
Prohibition OppositionScout
BushmanSniper
Cranium CoverSniper
Glorious GambesonSniper
Preventative MeasureSniper
Cleaner’s CapSpy
Le ProfessionnelSpy
Close Quarters CoverSoldier
Stealth BomberSoldier

When you open a Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case in TF2, the item can come in three different grades: Normal, Strange, and Unusual. As Unusual is the rarer grade, you only have a one percent chance of getting it when opening the case.

On top of these 25 new items, the Summer 2023 update of TF2 also added six new taunts, 10 new war paints, and 20 new Unusual effects.

