Stray, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and Marvel’s Avengers headline PS Plus lineup for July 2022

Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus members will gain access to three massively popular games, including Stray, which releases the same day, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and Marvel’s Avengers.

Stray releases on July 19, the same day that the new PS Plus games will hit the store for those who are subscribed to those tiers of the service. Separated from its family, a cat finds itself in a long-forgotten city and must figure out a way to find its way back home.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which breathes new life into the Final Fantasy VII that gamers knew and loved will now be made available for free to Extra and Premium subscribers, along with Marvel’s Avengers. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be especially popular with fans of the series since they’ll now be able to play it with their subscription instead of purchasing it before the second game, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth hits the store within the next year and a half.

In addition to these three games, there are several more that will be added to the service on July 19 depending on which tier players subscribe to. Twelve games will be added to the PS Plus Extra tier, and PS Plus Premium members will get two more games added to their lineup in addition to the ones included in the Extra tier.

PlayStation Plus Extra additions for July 19:

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Asassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Saint’s Row IV: Re-Elected

Saint’s Row Gat out of Hell

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure

Paw Patrol on a Roll!

ReadySet Heroes

PlayStation Plus Premium additions: