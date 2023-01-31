Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, sequel to Fallen Order, delayed by Respawn to ‘hit quality bar’

The launch of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, the sequel to the hit single-player Star Wars game Jedi Fallen Order, has been delayed until April 28, 2023, Electronic Arts, LucasFilm Games, and developer Respawn Entertainment announced today.

In the announcement, the team working on the game confirmed that the game has passed the “content complete” milestone but said that more time was needed to complete the final stage. During this stage, the team will be focusing on “bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

The team working on Jedi Survivor explained in the post that they needed the extra time for the game to meet both their own expectations and the high ones set by fans: “In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule.”

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor was officially revealed back in May 2022, but Respawn confirmed earlier in January 2022 that a Jedi Fallen Order was in the works, following rumors over the past couple of years. Jedi Fallen Order was released in 2019 to both critical acclaim and financial success. The surprising success of the single-player game, coupled with the poor launch of online multiplayer game Anthem, reportedly led EA to scrap a multiplayer “live service” component from the upcoming major Dragon Age release.

The original release date for Jedi Survivor was set for March 16, 2023, as originally revealed in a trailer that premiered at The Game Awards.

Respawn, famed for its successful first-person shooter titles like Titanfall and Apex Legends, is also in the early stages of working on a Star Wars FPS, led by original Battlefront and Medal of Honor veteran developer Peter Hirschmann.