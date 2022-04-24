Sony looking for senior director for PC planning and strategy to develop ‘global PC store strategy’

Sony is looking for a senior director of planning and strategy for the PC, who will work as part of PlayStation Global, according to a recent job posting. The company has recently grown its business on the computer side and offers PlayStation games to Windows players.

Sony established a subsidiary company named PlayStation PC for computers in 2021. Since then, it’s brought big titles like Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn, and God of War to Windows, and an Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be released later this year. The PlayStation Global side is focusing on this ongoing project, which points to its likely success.

Sony’s new job posting for PlayStation Global, spotted by PC Gamer, notes the new senior PC planning and strategy director “will be responsible for the strategy and commercial activities within global channel sales” and will also develop a unified plan for the development of PC sales for implementation in local territories.

Responsibilities of the position include identifying future industries and partnerships for business growth, supporting the delivery of agreed global channel sales critical metrics, and handling sales operations for platforms such as Epic Games and Steam, according to the posting. Sony also says the candidate should be flexible and open to evolving roles and responsibilities as this operation grows and expands, according to its changing needs.

This announcement is an indication that PlayStation could give more importance to the PC market in the coming years. God of War was previously announced as the best-selling PlayStation game on PC, but Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone also performed well. At the same time, Sony still has a wealth of titles that could be successfully transferred to PC.