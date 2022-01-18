God of War beats out Monster Hunter Rise as Steam’s top seller

The newest God of War title launched on PC, and it has become an instant success. The game reached the top of Steam’s top seller’s list just three days after going live on the platform.

Santa Monica Studio’s game faced some steep competition with the PC release of Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise just two days earlier, but the single-player God of War was able to edge out the multiplayer Monster Hunter initially, although that might be due to Monster Hunter splitting its bundles on separate pages.

On launch day, God of War saw more than 60,000 purchases, peaking at 73,529 on Jan. 16, according to SteamDB. These numbers put the game in the top 10 games on Steam for the majority of its launch weekend, but it has fallen off slightly as players begin to finish it or move on.

These numbers also don’t account for the Epic Games Store launch of God of War, which happened at the same time.

Related: Head of Xbox Phil Spencer: Game Pass model is “right answer,” calls PlayStation version “an inevitability”

Overall, this is another strong PC launch for one of Sony’s first-party PlayStation Studios titles following the release of Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone. Enhanced versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will also drop on PC sometime this year.

Monster Hunter Rise has steadily increased its player count on Steam, peaking at 134,262 players with an average of around 95,000 since launching, putting it at the number six spot on the charts. These numbers will likely continue to hold as Monster Hunter games have a large following and consistent updates, such as the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion, which will launch in Summer 2022.

With its PC launch and continued strong performance on the Nintendo Switch, Monster Hunter Rise surpassed 8 million units sold globally.