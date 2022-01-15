God of War breaks 65K concurrent players on Steam a day after premiere

God of War‘s recently released PC version has reached an eye-watering 65,172 peak players on Steam today, according to SteamDB. The title launched on PC on Friday, Jan. 14, and hitting over 60,000 players just a day after the premiere is nothing short of impressive for a single-player game.

God of War on PC is not only succeeding in having many people play it. The Santa Monica studio’s production is also boasting mostly positive reviews. It has a 93 score on Metacritic, out of 51 reviews.

Kratos’ adventures continue a trend of games transitioning admirably from PlayStation consoles to PC. Two former PS exclusives have already been released for the PCs, Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone. Both of them were met with critical acclaim: the former has an 84 score on Metacritic, while the latter scored 76 points on the same platform.

Valve has had many reasons to celebrate lately when it comes to Steam. At the start of 2022, the popular platform counted a record-breaking 27.9 million concurrent users.

As of now, it’s unclear if God of War‘s sequel, God of War Ragnarok, will debut on PC as well. Santa Monica’s creative director Cory Barlog told GameInformer he had “no idea” about porting the sequel to PC and that “ultimately, it’s Sony’s decision.”