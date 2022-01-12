What are the PC system requirements for God of War?

Almost four years after its April 2018 release, Sony Santa Monica Studio’s God of War is finally making its way to PC on Jan. 14. With graphics that hold up to this day, support for true 4K and unlocked framerates, God of War is sure to be a demanding title with the settings fully cranked. Luckily for PC players, the core system requirements aren’t too harsh.

Here’s a look at the gear you’ll need to get the most out of God of War on PC, as well as some additional suggestions for those who can stretch their PC’s performance further.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-2500k 4 core 3.3GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 4 core 3.1GHz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 4GB or AMD R9 290X 4GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70GB available space

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-6600k 4 core 3.5GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G 4 core 3.6GHz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD RX 570 4GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70GB available space

While the minimum and recommended requirements are accessible enough, they still punch in slightly above Red Dead Redemption 2 in the minimum required GPU department. God of War also requires a hefty 70GB of storage, which might mean you’ll need to do some spring cleaning of your Steam library.

There are some additional notes about God of War on PC that may help you squeeze your rig for every ounce of performance it has to offer. Nvidia GPU 20 and 30 series owners can employ Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS)—an AI-driven technology that helps boost game performance—in God of War. Likewise, AMD RX 6000 card users will have access to AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution to boost performance.

Nvidia GPU users, 900 series or greater, can toggle Reflex in the in-game menu to ensure their CPU and GPU are keeping pace with each other to avoid backpressure build-up that leads to increased system latency.

With the God of War launch set for later this week on Jan. 14, it’s time to start thinking about what you need to augment your rig or which game you’ll have to temporarily part ways with to fit the 70GB download file on your drive.

God of War is available for pre-order in the Epic Games Store and on Steam.