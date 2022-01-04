Steam counts record 27.9 million concurrent users at the start of 2022

The beginning of the year is oftentimes a period where players charge their batteries before returning to their daily routines. This time it’s no different, and the numbers of active users on Steam are proof of it.

The popular gaming platform recorded yet another active user record on Jan. 2, when an eye-watering 27,942,036 players were online at the same time, according to SteamDB.

The aforementioned number comes just two months after the users set the previous record of almost 27.4 million active users in November 2021.

It’s also a jump in terms of active players at the time. In November, when the previous record was set, 7.8 million players were actively gaming. This time, over 8.2 million players were in-game. Still, as far as those statistics go, January’s numbers merely beat the previous record of 8.1 million active players, which was established in April 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic saw a major spike and locked the entire world in their homes.

What’s more, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that many of the 8.2 million who were playing when the record was set were spending their time on the oldest and most beloved games on the platform. CS:GO, Team Fortress 2, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Dota 2 were among the games at the top—titles that constantly make the list of the most popular games on Steam.

Only two of the games released in 2021—Football Manager 2022 and New World—found themselves in the top 10 games played when the record was broken on Jan. 2.