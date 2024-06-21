Forgot password
Sony is shutting down its rewards program and nobody’s surprised

You might not have even known it existed.
Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Jun 21, 2024

On June 20, Sony announced it would end its Sony Rewards program at the end of this year. Current members have Dec. 31 to redeem any remaining reward points.

The Sony Rewards program has been around since 2017. It allowed users to earn points by buying various Sony products, which they could later redeem for electronics, gift cards, and especially PSN store credit.

Reaction to this news has been lukewarm. Many players weren’t even aware the service existed in the first place, while those who did weren’t surprised at all. 

“Doesn’t matter. They wouldn’t let you cash out your rewards points for many years until they decided to ‘expire’ your points anyway. The biggest middle finger from Sony to their customers”, one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

PlayStation Stars is on three mobile phones
PlayStation Stars isn’t doing too well either. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Many users also mention another similar rewards program, PlayStation Stars, which has had its share of problems. Rewards and Stars are known to have problems with redeeming rewards.

“I just went to Stars, and it’s down right now. 😀” another user wrote, referring to the PlayStation Stars program.

Like many programs, events, and game peripherals, Sony has a track record of abandoning projects. Given how little attention PlayStation Stars has garnered since its release, it might be next.

Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.