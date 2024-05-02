Skate dev shares customization details, including brands like Vans, Girl, Dime, and more

After months of silence and closed playtests, Skate developer Full Circle is finally back to discuss more about the game. This time, it’s all about creating your personal style in the upcoming title.

In the latest episode of “The Board Room” show on May 2, the Skate developer shared what character customization, cosmetics, and rewards we can expect in the game. According to the developer, Skate offers plenty of tools to express yourself, from body height and shape to the wardrobe. When it comes to customization, the game aims to hit the sweet spot between realism and stylization.

Wear the same shoes in Skate and real life. Image via Full Circle

The game features a range of customization options, including tops, pants, headwear, eyewear, footwear, and socks. The same level of customization also applies to your board that you can cover in art and stickers, as well as customize grip tape designs, wheel color, and more.

Looking at some of Skate’s cosmetics, you might recognize multiple real-life brands, including Vans, Girl, Dime, and Chocolate. All those brands are official partners of Skate, and the dev assures we can expect to see more as we get closer to the game’s launch.

You can unlock these cosmetics via the in-game store using free and premium currencies. The developer also pointed out that it’s committed to making sure you can earn great rewards regardless of whether you decide to buy premium currency.

Because Skate is planned to be a live-service game, more cosmetics and brand partners will arrive after its launch. Full Circle promises to deliver fresh ways to engage with all the brands in the game, as well as different events and gameplay opportunities.

