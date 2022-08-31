September Nintendo Direct will reportedly feature The Legend of Zelda Switch ports and more

An upcoming Nintendo Direct is expected to be heavily focused on bringing previous The Legend of Zelda games to the Nintendo Switch, along with remastering titles such as Metroid Prime, according to Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb on the Last of the Nintendogs podcast.

Nintendo Direct is an online livestreamed conference hosted by the famous game development studio. Sporadically happening multiple times per year, Nintendo Direct conferences are typically centered around one specific game title. While it is not exactly clear when the next Nintendo Direct will be, signs are heavily pointing to the conference taking place sometime in September.

While previous iterations of Nintendo Direct have been focused on Monster Hunter, Pokémon, or Super Mario Bros., the upcoming Nintendo-led conference will reportedly be heavily focused on The Legend of Zelda. Minotti and Grubb not only reported that they are overwhelmingly confident that the next Nintendo Direct will take place this September but also that both The Legend of Zelda Wind Waker and Twilight Princess will have ports announced for the Switch.

“Yeah, I think there’s going to be a lot of Zelda stuff at this thing,” Grubb said. “I think this is like a Zelda blowout for Nintendo.”

Grubb went on to say that the HD ports of both games will have to hold players over until more is released regarding Breath of the Wild 2, which potentially could coincide with the development of future The Legend of Zelda games.

While it certainly appears that the next Nintendo Direct could heavily lean into one of its longest running and most popular franchises, it may not be the only title featured. Reports from late June all but confirmed that Metroid Prime is receiving a remastered version that could launch in November. Though it’s still technically unannounced by Nintendo, fans of the series could expect to see it officially mentioned in the next Nintendo Direct as well.

While Twilight Princess and Wind Waker are seemingly sure to be mentioned with Metroid Prime being likely as well, everything else that could be packed into the next Nintendo Direct is still up for speculation.