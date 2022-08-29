Will there be a Nintendo Direct in September 2022?

Recently, there’s been a tweet floating around that has made people wonder if there’s going to be a Nintendo Direct on Sept. 2.

D-did Nintendo just leak the September Direct… through Google??? Here's what popped up when searching 'Nintendo Direct'… pic.twitter.com/H0rhdxbxCF — tee (@teebeeYT) August 29, 2022

At first, it seems that the picture above doesn’t really make much sense but once you see the coincidence around it, it might just change your mind. One such coincidence is that there’s maintenance scheduled a few days before the rumored date of the Nintendo Direct. This maintenance seems to add new software, but the software in question is still unknown.

[Maintenance Scheduled]



Maintenance has been scheduled for "Unknown Software with ID 0100f61010f22000" on 30 Aug from 00:00 UTC to 02:00 UTC.#Maintenance #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Fom6IKkGDz — NinStatusBot (@NinStatusBot) August 29, 2022

Past Nintendo Directs in September

Historically, Nintendo has never missed a Direct in September. Some years have even had multiple Directs in them. Let’s take last year where there were three directs that happened in the span of two days. If you don’t count the Animal Crossing Direct announcement, there were still two, including an actual Direct and a Sora presentation after the character was announced to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster.

In September 2020, there were three Directs. One was focused on Monster Hunter, where Nintendo announced Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Another one focused on Super Mario Bros., where Nintendo made several Mario announcements. The last one was a Direct Mini that was focused on third-party games coming to the Switch.

In 2019, two directs happened. One was a Banjo & Kazooie presentation when the duo was announced as DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While the other one was a normal Direct with a focus on Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Pokémon Sword and Shield.

After laying out Nintendo’s history of having a direct every September, the picture in the tweet doesn’t seem too far-fetched. But it’s still best to wait for an announcement directly from the company. For now, however, you should keep your expectations tempered.