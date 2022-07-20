Saints Row reboot has gone gold, releases next month

More than a month before its release, the reboot of the 2006 action RPG Saints Row has now gone gold, according to developer Volition.

As seen on the game’s official Twitter account, Volition confirmed the news that Saints Row has now gone gold, meaning that its primary development has been finished. This also means a gold master copy is now being sent to the various platforms the game will be played for certification, such as Sony, Microsoft, and Epic.

Volition also mentioned the game’s release date, which is slated for Aug. 23. Saints Row was supposed to be released on Feb. 25, though the developer announced the delay wherein it would allow Volition to “create the best Saints Row game yet.”

The Saints Row reboot will take place in Santo Ileso, which is being regarded as a “vibrant fictional city in the heart of the American SouthWest.”

“Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created,” Volition said in a statement. “The unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top.”

Saints Row will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can visit the game’s official website to know more, as well as its official PlayStation, Xbox, and Epic Games listing.