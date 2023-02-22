Resident Evil 4 Remake is getting its own VR mode

The original Resident Evil 4 made its way to VR back in 2021, and the upcoming remake of the classic survival horror title will be getting a similar treatment.

Development of a VR mode for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake has begun, Capcom announced today. The reveal likely coincides with today’s launch of the newest entry into the VR market, PlayStation VR 2.

With the launch of PSVR 2 today, Resident Evil: Village also has its own VR mode. The VR mode for Resident Evil 7 was also a selling point for the game on PlayStation, where it launched with support for the original PS VR headset.

The VR version of the original RE4 hit Oculus Rift in 2021 and was a well-made VR update for the classic title. But things will look quite different in the VR mode for the remake, which has been made from the ground up for next-gen.

Resident Evil has consistently been a part of the VR landscape these past few years, so the news of RE4 Remake’s VR mode in the pipeline should come as no surprise. The survival horror franchise is a perfect fit for the VR medium.

Capcom gave no release date for the VR mode, only saying that development had begun on it.

Resident Evil 4 Remake launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 24.