Remnant 2: You found the Glowing Orb in Tiller’s Rest—now what?

In Remnant 2, the world of Losomn presents players with a wide variety of intriguing side events with no further explanation and the glowing orb in Tiller’s Rest is no exception.

When compared with other dungeons in the game, Tiller’s Rest is loaded with secret areas and high-quality gear for keen-eyed players to discover. Regarding the glowing orb, however, it’s tied into the central event of the area, making it something that just about no visitor should miss. As such, it’s perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just what the heck they’re supposed to do once they encounter it.

Fortunately enough, the answer is quite simple.

What to do with the glowing orb from Tiller’s Rest in Remnant 2

Shortly into players’ stays in Tiller’s Rest, they will be rudely greeted by the proverbial man in the sewers. Within seconds, you’ll not only notice that this Dran outcast has lost his marbles Gollum-style, but he also wants you to be on the lookout for a “light” that’s been driving Dran to kill each other over it.

Eventually, as you continue fighting and looting your way through Tiller’s Rest, you will come across a glowing wisp. Upon being approached, the wisp will then possess you or one of your party members, causing its host to emit magical flames and hear mysterious whispers.

Ultimately, this glowing orb is essentially a quest item. While it doesn’t go in your inventory and is dropped upon death, its only purpose is for you to complete the loop within Tiller’s Rest so that you can get back to the Dran outcast.

A map of Tiller’s Rest in Remnant 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After opening up several floodgates and defeating waves of enemies, you’ll eventually make it back to the NPC.

Once you’re in close proximity to the Dran outcast, the glowing orb will automatically leave its host and the quest will be completed, leaving you with a Spirit Wisp Amulet to pick up. This can then be returned to the man in the sewers for the Outcast Ring.

