Remnant 2: Should you give the man in the Tiller sewers the amulet?

If you’ve traversed near the murky sewers of Tiller’s Rest in Remnant 2, you probably have come across the weird man in the sewers. Once you interact with him, he explains that there’s a strange light in the dungeon.

If you keep making your way through Losomn, you will eventually come across a glowing wisp that possesses you. Escort it back to where the man in the sewer was and the wisp suddenly returns into its amulet—the Spirit Wisp Amulet.

This is where the tough decisions arise. The man sees the amulet and starts begging you for it, claiming that it is a threat to all. In exchange, he says he will reward you with something else. Should you give away the amulet, though?

Should you trade away the Spirit Wisp Amulet to the man in the sewer in Remnant 2?

The wisp shines bright like a diamond. Image via Remnant 2 Wiki

The Spirit Wisp Amulet you receive is a powerful item that reduces skill cooldowns by three percent for every 300 mod power spent. This applies to both of your skills, which lets you come up with some wacky yet useful builds that would not be possible without the amulet.

If you hand over the amulet, the man will give you the Outcast Ring, which provides a stacking reload speed buff. This is useful for weapons with slow reload times and is especially beneficial for builds that focus on gunplay. While the ring is not as powerful as the amulet, it is still a valuable item to have.

The conclusion? Keep the amulet instead of trading it away for the ring. If you can have both the items, even better—but is that even possible?

How to get both the Spirit Wisp Amulet and the Outcast Ring in Remnant 2

To get both the Spirit Wisp Amulet and the Outcast Ring, you must reroll your Adventure or Campaign and complete this ordeal a second time. If you want both items, simply give the man in the sewer the amulet the first time, then reroll. The second time you do the event, keep the amulet when prompted, which will leave you with both rewards from the event.

