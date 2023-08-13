Remnant 2: What Happens If You Give Meidra the Tear of Kaeula Ring?

If you have been exploring Yaesha in Remnant 2, then you will likely have come across Meidra. The forest spirit will ask you a series of questions to determine what kind of future might lie in store for you. She will also speak briefly about her sister, Kaeula. Later in the game, you will find the Tear of Kaeula ring and can give it to her if you wish.

What happens if you give her the Tear of Kaeula?

If you are willing to part with the Tear of Kaeula and return it to Meidra, she will give you the Sorrow handgun. This is actually a crossbow pistol that fires bolts at enemies, and you can then recall them back to the weapon, doing additional damage.

Damage – 45

RPS – 2.6

Magazine – 5

Accuracy – very high

Ideal Range – 16 meters

Falloff Range – 52 meters

Max Ammo – 45

Critical Hit Chance – 10%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – 115%

Stagger Modifier – 5%

What happens if you keep the Tear of Kaeula?

If you keep the Tear, Meidra will not hold it against you. It is actually a very valuable item in the game, as it will increase your Relic capacity by two, giving you two more uses of that all-important healing and defensive option.

You usually need to find a rare item called the Simulacrum and bring it to Wallace at Ward 13 to be able to upgrade your Relic, so this can be extremely helpful if you are in need of heals, especially if you get access to Yaesha early in your game.

Where to get the Tear of Kaeula in Remnant 2

If you don’t already have it, the Tear of Kaeula can be found in a dungeon called Kaeula’s Rest. Like many of the landmarks in the game, whether it appears for you or not will be random. You will need to make your way through the entire dungeon, but don’t worry. It is actually a pretty straightforward area to explore. Near the end, players will find the Tear at the foot of a statue. Picking it up will start a cutscene, and you will be forced to fight Kaeula’s Shadow, the tormented form of Meidra’s sister.

Don’t worry; you can fight and defeat her without risking your relationship with Meidra at all, so make sure you follow our guide to ensure you beat this challenging boss. I gave Meidra the ring and took the Sorrow, as I felt it was the better option for my Medic character. The good news for Medic players is that you can refill your own Relic charges by healing damage with your abilities and mods, so the additional Relic charges are less important.

