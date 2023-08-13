Remnant 2: How to beat Magister Dullain

There are so many unique bosses to find and kill in Remnant 2, each with its own attack patterns, methods of beating, and sweet loot you can obtain.

Entering the Shattered Gallery of the Losomn Realm will mean encountering the undead necromancer, Magister Dullain. Don’t be fooled by his elderly grey complexion and overgrown hair—he’s got a wicked bite and spits poison that can quickly end your run.

Here’s how to defeat Magister Dullain in Remnant 2.

How to kill Magister Dullain in Remnant 2, a guide

Look at the chompers on this beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon entering the Shattered Gallery in Losomn, a shaman-like creature will lash out and emerge in the center of a wide room with four pillars near its center. The boss fight begins as you enter the veiled door, with Dullain hunched in the middle of the room.

He has a number of attacks that have a short wind-up, so be ready on your dodge key.

Dullain will spit green bile that deals heavy damage and applies the Toxic and Corroded debuffs , reducing your armor and increasing the damage you take for a short while.

that deals heavy damage and applies the and , reducing your armor and increasing the damage you take for a short while. After a delay, he fires a white-green orb from his lantern that lands and leaves a Corroding area of fire on the ground. Avoid at all costs.

that lands and leaves a Corroding area of fire on the ground. Avoid at all costs. Dullain opens his mouth, spits poisonous green bile, then lashes at short range with his tongue .

. Dullain summons wraith-like guards with pikes , who are easy to kill but will block you as you move around the room. Dispatch these quickly.

, who are easy to kill but will block you as you move around the room. Dispatch these quickly. Dullain slams his staff into the ground and resummons the dead wraiths, which float towards him and above his head. After a short delay, Dullain will throw them at you , dealing heavy damage and applying Corrodoed.

which float towards him and above his head. After a short delay, Dullain will , dealing heavy damage and applying Corrodoed. As you bring his health lower, Dullain becomes more melee-oriented, swiping his staff and attacking you with its tongue more often in between spitting the green ooze.

I found this guy to be pretty easy once I worked out his attack patterns, even with shorter animations compared to other bosses. I also realized that the pillars in the middle of the room blocked the poison spit, which was very handy. In the end, I simply strafed around the arena behind the pillars, attacking from range.

Rewards for defeating Magister Dullain in Remnant 2

After destroying this foul beast, you will receive three Luminite Crystals, a Trait point, 500 Scrap, and the Tainted Ichor. You can take the Tainted Ichor back to Ava McCabe in Ward 13 to craft the Corrosive Rounds Weapon Mod.

This is a handy mod that basically replicates the effects of the bile that Dullain spits. When activated, rounds fired will apply Toxic, increasing your ranged critical chance by 15 percent for a short time.

Shots will also apply Corroded as a damage-over-time effect for 10 seconds, which is refreshed for each subsequent round that lands on enemies.

