Puma launches a pair of $100 gaming shoes

German sportswear brand Puma has developed a “shoe” catered for gaming enthusiasts for just over $100.

“Created with console gamers in mind, the gaming sock is the first edition Active Gaming Footwear,” it says on Puma’s website. “Designed for indoor and in-arena use, it delivers seamless comfort, support, and grip so gamers can adapt to different active gaming modes and game their best.”

Although Puma’s new product is technically a sock, it looks like something you’d wear in a canoe. It’s not waterproof, but it comes with a medial wrap-up grip in “SEEK mode,” lateral wrap-up support in “ATTACK mode,” and heel wrap-up stability in “CRUISE and DEFENSE mode—” whatever that’s supposed to mean.

It looks like a comfortable choice for multiple-hour long gaming sessions, but its overall purpose is questionable. It’s also created for console gamers, so forget about it if you play League of Legends, Dota 2, or CS:GO. And for a shoe (or a sock), it’s pretty damn expensive.

That being said, it will probably sell out like hot cakes in time for Christmas.