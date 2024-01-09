Portal Revolution: Chapter One, Chamber 8 walkthrough

Portal: Revolution has brought us a ton of new puzzles to solve with our trusty Portal Gun. Since it’s a puzzle game, naturally some of the levels are harder than others and can give you a hard time solving them.

One of the first more challenging, or rather confusing, levels is Chapter One’s Chamber Eight called “Advanced Lasers” at the beginning of the game. I’ll walk you through Chamber Eight of Portal: Revolution and you’ll see that the solution was way more obvious than you thought.

How to complete Chapter One, Chamber Eight in Portal: Revolution

Ready to get started? Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Chapter One, Chamber Eight you need to make the most out of lasers, hence the “Advanced Lasers” name. Your goal is to deal with two locks on the door located on the opposite sides of the room. Start by getting to the orange portal to get a clear view of the room.

Your first step is to lift yourself on the elevator on the right side of the room. From here you should see the space on the left with the red pressure plate and one white wall. Grab a glass cube from the dispenser behind the orange portal and open the portal on that single wall.

Go through with the cube and place it to deflect the laser into the portal you came from. If everything is set up correctly, the laser should reach its switch through the orange portal and lift the elevator. Jump down, shoot the portal somewhere else so that the lift goes down, get on the lift, and place the portal back on that single wall to get yourself up.

That’s how the laser should look like to turn on the elevator. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Up here you’ll find a regular cube and a laser receiver. Take the cube to the pressure plate in any way you want, then go back up the elevator and open the portal on the white wall in front of a laser receiver.

Go through it and back at the orange portal get a new glass cube from the dispenser. Adjust the laser so it goes through the portal to the receiver.

The old cube will despawn but you don’t need it anymore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Try not to accidentally fall off the platform or you’ll need to do the elevator part again. If all went as it was supposed to, the door should be open. Go through the same orange portal and move on to the next Chamber!