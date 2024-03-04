Pokémon-like Temtem won’t be getting any more updates but there is a silver lining

While Palworld might be stealing all of the headlines in 2024, one of the best Pokémon-like games ever to be released is Temtem. Since its release in 2020, Temtem has had multiple updates with fresh content joining the game, but all that stops now.

Recommended Videos

Temtem won’t be receiving any new content after version 1.8 is released, with the dev team winding down work on the game, and switching focus to other titles within the same universe. This update was announced in a lengthy blog post, along with Crema clearing up Temtem’s MMO status, plans for premium content, and more.

The game is essentially complete. Image via Crema

Ultimately, developing new islands and Tems has not been the audience driver Crema had hoped for. The devs explain that while it would take around nine months to create and implement these features from scratch, players would typically only return to the game for six hours to explore the additions before leaving again. This “technical debt” is the reason that Temtem won’t be getting any new multiplayer content either.

“Every bit of content we add… causes ripples on most content already in the game, often escaping our sights and causing trouble for you, and unpredictable work for us,” Crema explained. “Adding new multiplayer content creates a waterfall of side effects, some of which we cannot prevent and wreak havoc on the ecosystem of the game.”

While the announcement that no more major content is coming might be disappointing, there is a silver lining. Microtransactions are being removed from Temtem and all previous Tamer Passes will be available to complete and earn their cosmetic rewards for free. Furthermore, The Arcade Bar is coming with Update 1.7 as the final promised feature from the game’s initial Kickstarter run.

If you’ve been playing Temtem these last four years, you’re probably wondering what’s next. While there are no plans for a sequel right now, there are spinoff titles in the works including Temtem: Swarm, which is scheduled to arrive later in the year.