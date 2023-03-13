Temtem just added 2 modes Pokémon fans will love with its huge season 3 update

Temtem developers have just added two big features to the Pokémon-inspired game that allow fans of both to officially play the two popular modes of the game that have so far been self-imposed rules for both Temtem and the game that inspired it.

Patch 1.3 adds Nuzlockes and speedruns, two popular self-imposed game modes for Pokémon games, to Temtem, giving players an official avenue to play those modes in the game. The rules come in the form of Challenge modes, which adds a new layer of complexity to the game that increases the difficulty and limits the way players experience the game.

The new modes will be run on a different server and they will save in a different slot. There are no Lumas or trades in this mode, giving players a new challenge to complete in Temtem. Players will, however, be able to play the new modes in co-op. There will be even more limitations for co-op modes such as a limit to Tamer Level difference and players will be locked to co-op once they start. Players can only have one Challenge mode active at one time, which means those embarking on the journey need to be sure their partner is in it for the long haul.

Three new challenges will increase the difficulty for players who love increased difficulty when playing through games like this. The first is the Nuzlocke, which only allows the first two Temtem they see per route to be caught. In addition, any Temtem that faint will be automatically released after the battle.

Randomlocke will see everything randomly spawning in the game, including Temtem, Techniques, items, NPC squads, and untamed encounters. Lastly, speedrun will task players with finishing the game as fast as possible. There will be a general timer and a timer for each island. Players who beat the game before the timer runs out will get some rewards for their main save.

A new area, a new currency, a new event, and a new season were also added to the game in addition to the fun new challenges. All of the new content in the game as well as the balance updates can be found in the patch notes.