PlayStation Plus new games for January 2024

Sony announced the lineup of PlayStation Plus’ free monthly games for January 2024, with a bunch of games joining the catalog.
Available to those with a PlayStation Plus Premium or PlayStation Plus Extra subscription, the games will be available to play from Jan. 16, 2024, and provide players with plenty to keep them occupied. You can see all of the January 2024 additions to PlayStation Plus below.
PlayStation Plus additions for January 2024
The highlights of January’s crop of games on PlayStation Plus are Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Resident Evil 2, the latter of which was also added to the Xbox Game Pass service in January 2024. Meanwhile, several PS1 classics, including Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace, and Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection, are brought to a new audience.
A focus on LEGO seems to be a growing trend, with LEGO City Undercover’s addition to the PlayStation Plus catalog following the inclusion of LEGO 2K Drive in December 2023’s list of free games.
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition
|PS4, PS5
|Resident Evil 2
|PS4, PS5
|Hardspace: Shipbreaker
|PS5
|LEGO City Undercover
|PS4
|Just Cause 3
|PS4
|Session: Skate Sim
|PS4, PS5
|Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
|PS4
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
|PS4, PS5
|Surviving the Aftermath
|PS4
|Rally Cross
|PS4, PS5
|Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace
|PS4, PS5
|Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection
|PS4
|Legend of Mana
|PS4
|Secret of Mana
|PS4
Alongside the batch of new games, Sony also announced that series from Crunchyroll will be added for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members via Sont Pictures Core starting Jan. 15, 2024, depending on regions.
The new slew of games comes in addition to three titles that are available to download now for subscribers until Feb. 5, 2024.