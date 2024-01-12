PlayStation Plus new games for January 2024

Sony announced the lineup of PlayStation Plus’ free monthly games for January 2024, with a bunch of games joining the catalog.

Available to those with a PlayStation Plus Premium or PlayStation Plus Extra subscription, the games will be available to play from Jan. 16, 2024, and provide players with plenty to keep them occupied. You can see all of the January 2024 additions to PlayStation Plus below.

PlayStation Plus additions for January 2024

Lots to get through. Image via Sony.

The highlights of January’s crop of games on PlayStation Plus are Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Resident Evil 2, the latter of which was also added to the Xbox Game Pass service in January 2024. Meanwhile, several PS1 classics, including Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace, and Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection, are brought to a new audience.

A focus on LEGO seems to be a growing trend, with LEGO City Undercover’s addition to the PlayStation Plus catalog following the inclusion of LEGO 2K Drive in December 2023’s list of free games.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition PS4, PS5 Resident Evil 2 PS4, PS5 Hardspace: Shipbreaker PS5 LEGO City Undercover PS4 Just Cause 3 PS4 Session: Skate Sim PS4, PS5 Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun PS4 Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PS4, PS5 Surviving the Aftermath PS4 Rally Cross PS4, PS5 Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace PS4, PS5 Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection PS4 Legend of Mana PS4 Secret of Mana PS4

Alongside the batch of new games, Sony also announced that series from Crunchyroll will be added for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members via Sont Pictures Core starting Jan. 15, 2024, depending on regions.

The new slew of games comes in addition to three titles that are available to download now for subscribers until Feb. 5, 2024.