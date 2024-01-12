PlayStation Plus new games for January 2024

Plenty more to dive into.

Images from Resident Evil 2, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and LEGO City Undercover side by side.
Sony announced the lineup of PlayStation Plus’ free monthly games for January 2024, with a bunch of games joining the catalog.

Available to those with a PlayStation Plus Premium or PlayStation Plus Extra subscription, the games will be available to play from Jan. 16, 2024, and provide players with plenty to keep them occupied. You can see all of the January 2024 additions to PlayStation Plus below.

PlayStation Plus additions for January 2024

A promotional image showing games available on PlayStation Plus in January 2024.
Lots to get through. Image via Sony.

The highlights of January’s crop of games on PlayStation Plus are Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Resident Evil 2, the latter of which was also added to the Xbox Game Pass service in January 2024. Meanwhile, several PS1 classics, including Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace, and Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection, are brought to a new audience.

A focus on LEGO seems to be a growing trend, with LEGO City Undercover’s addition to the PlayStation Plus catalog following the inclusion of LEGO 2K Drive in December 2023’s list of free games.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level EditionPS4, PS5
Resident Evil 2PS4, PS5
Hardspace: ShipbreakerPS5
LEGO City UndercoverPS4
Just Cause 3PS4
Session: Skate SimPS4, PS5
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the ShogunPS4
Vampire: The Masquerade – SwansongPS4, PS5
Surviving the AftermathPS4
Rally CrossPS4, PS5
Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom MenacePS4, PS5
Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary CollectionPS4
Legend of ManaPS4
Secret of ManaPS4

Alongside the batch of new games, Sony also announced that series from Crunchyroll will be added for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members via Sont Pictures Core starting Jan. 15, 2024, depending on regions.

The new slew of games comes in addition to three titles that are available to download now for subscribers until Feb. 5, 2024.

