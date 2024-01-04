PS Plus free games January 2024: This month’s PlayStation Plus titles

Sony announced the lineup of the PlayStation Plus free monthly games for January 2024, giving you three new titles in your library.

Each of the titles will be available to download at no additional cost for PlayStation Plus subscribers from Tuesday, Jan. 2, until Monday, Feb. 5—giving you the perfect way to kick off the new year with a bunch of new adventures. You can see the PS Plus free games for January 2024 detailed below.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Watch out for rats. Image via Sony

The 2022 sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence sees the two main characters, Amicia and Huga, travel south to new regions to escape their homeland, but Hugo’s curse soon reawakens and brings a flood of devouring rats.

Again, the pair are on the move and head to a “prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo.” However, nothing good comes without a cost, and you will have to discover the price you need to pay to save those you love.

A Plague Tale: Reqiuem is available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5.

Evil West

Stick your neck out. Image via Sony

If you’ve ever fancied yourself as a cowboy fending off a horde of vampires, then Evil West is certainly the game for you as you take the role of one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute that protects humanity from a dark threat.

Equipped with firearms, a lightning-fueled gauntlet, and plenty of gadgets, your task is to kill bloodthirsty monsters and upgrade your weapons as you progress, as well as unlock new perks to improve your craft.

You don’t have to take on the challenge alone either, as Evil West offers two-player co-op.

Nobody Saves the World

Be a slug. Image via Sony

From the creators of Guacamelee, Nobody Saves The World tasks you with mastering the art of transformation to take the form of a Slug, Ghost, Dragon, and plenty more in an RPG adventure that offers unique quests for each form.

There are over 15 forms to take and switch between in your adventure, where completing quests and challenges will unlock even more tasks to complete as you work your way through shape-shifting dungeons in your efforts to save the world.

You can also partner with a friend online to form a heroic duo and work together to take down the threats you encounter.