Play Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC for free with Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack

Celebrating the upcoming release of Splatoon 3, Nintendo has added Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion, starting today.

Previously offered as an additional purchase via the Nintendo Switch, players who own Splatoon 2 can now play the DLC Octo Expansion for free via the Nintendo Switch online and expansion pack. The Splatoon 2 DLC joins the Mario Kart 8: Deluxe DLC that dropped last month, greatly improving the quality of content Switch owners can access via the Nintendo Online + Expansion Pack.

Accessing the free Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC requires players to become a member of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack via the Nintendo Shop. Once a member, players can go to the Nintendo eShop via their Nintendo Switch and choose to download the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC at no extra charge.

The Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC showcases the character Agent 8, an Octoling who players will guide through an underground test facility that includes 80 missions and challenges not found in the regular game. Upon escaping from the underground facility, players can join multiplayer matches as their own Octoling.

Players can dive into the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack starting on April 22. And the new Splatoon 3 is scheduled to release on Sept. 9 via the Nintendo Switch, featuring four-vs-four multiplayer matches, a new single-player campaign, and the co-op Salmon Run mode.