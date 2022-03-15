Mario Kart 8 DLC is available to download

The first eight races that are part of the Mario Kart 8: Deluxe paid DLC can already be downloaded ahead of its arrival on Friday, March 18.

Not everyone can download the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8, though. The download is available for those who have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier. These users will also get extra courses.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member, you can already download the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass at no additional cost now and be ready to play at launch this Friday!



The Booster Course Pass costs $24.99 and features a total of 48 new Mario Kart 8 courses that will be added in six different waves throughout 2022 and 2023. The first eight courses are Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour), Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 3DS), Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64), Coconut Hall (Mario Kart Wii), Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour), Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS), Sky Garden (Mario Kart Advance), and Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour).

Players that do not want to buy the Booster Course Pass will also be able to enjoy its content. The first wave of new courses will be available on March 18 locally or online in Friends and Rival races as long as someone has bought the DLC.

“Courses from Wave 1 of the Mario Kart 8: Deluxe – Booster Course Pass can be played from March 18 locally or online in Friends and Rivals races, even if only one player owns the Booster Course Pass or has access to it as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership,” Nintendo’s official website reads.