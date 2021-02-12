Ovilee on working with Froskurinn at G4: ‘The stars are finally aligning’

The two popular League personalities have come together to work on something great.

After popular League of Legends personalities Ovilee May and Indiana “Froskurinn” Black departed from Riot Games, many fans wondered where the pair would end up.

Today, the duo officially announced their signings with G4. The gaming community is excited, and the duo is just as thrilled to get to work. Olivee, in particular, says working with Froskurinn has been a goal of theirs for some time.

“She was always one of the figureheads in the League of Legends scene, and I was like, ‘Holy crap, she does amazing work,'” Ovilee said in an interview with Dot Esports. “And I think one of the biggest issues was either she was in China or Europe, so we could never really find an easy way to collaborate. So now it’s like, ‘Oh crap, the stars are finally aligning.'”

Olivee and Froskurinn have been working in the competitive League scene for quite some time—the former joined Riot as a broadcast host in 2017, while the latter joined the English LPL broadcast team in 2015, and moved over to the LEC team in 2018.

Ovilee also revealed she’s actually been speaking to G4 for a couple of years about joining the team to create content. The energetic host said she wants to find the “weird esports content” that isn’t out there for fans to enjoy that she used to bring for the LCS.

Frosk, on the other hand, has been a huge fan for G4 since she was young, having grown up watching popular programs like Attack of the Show and X-Play as a kid. So when G4 called her in for casting, it was a dream come true.

“I remember like pulling my girlfriend aside at the time,” Froskurinn said. “I was like, ‘Honey, if we have to move to LA, just know I want this job. Like I really want it, [and] I’ve always wanted to work for them. They are like basically why I went into gaming to begin with.'”

Having made their debut with the Bleep Esports Show this past weekend, the two will be the first on-air cast members for the G4’s new collection of esports programming. It’ll be great to see what craziness these two will be able to whip up when G4 network officially launch this summer.