Ovilee May steps down from LCS broadcast ahead of 2020 Summer Split

Who will be the next meme queen or king?

LCS interviewer Ovilee May is stepping away from the league’s official broadcast ahead of the 2020 League of Legends Summer Split.

“I’m very sad to announce that I will not be a part of the LCS broadcast for the Summer Split,” Ovilee said. “I’ve spent the last few years connecting you and your favorite players after every single LCS game and hopefully have been able to bring some personality and a little bit of fun into the broadcast.”

Even though Ovilee will no longer be involved in the broadcast, she said she believes that the move is “a blessing in disguise,” since she will get more time to interact with her fans and the overall League community.

Ovilee became Riot Games’ broadcast talent in 2017. She focused mainly on interviews and sideline reports for the North American region but has done additional content for international events as well.

While her interviews will be deeply missed by the community, she promised to deliver other types of content on her channel and increase her presence going forward. She also has announced that another project is on the way but did not disclose additional details.

It’s unclear who will be the next official interviewer for the upcoming LCS split and whether we will see Olivee be an honorable guest on the broadcast in the future. One potential candidate could be Gabriella “LeTigress” Devia-Allen, who has acted as a desk host for the Monday Night League and has been a guest interviewer in the LCS’ 2019 Summer Split.

The LCS returns with the upcoming Summer Split on June 12.