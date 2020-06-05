Co-streaming returns for 2020 LCS Summer Split

The program will be available for select content creators.

The LCS is finally returning on June 12, and with it, Riot Games is bringing back the co-streaming program for the 2020 Summer Split.

The co-streaming program allows a select number of content creators to stream LCS matches on their own channel, giving League of Legends fans a plethora of different options to watch the games.

Riot first started testing out the co-streaming program during the 2018 Regional Qualifiers, then re-tested it during Rift Rivals 2019. Now, Riot will have co-streams with some of the most popular League streamers and personalities. Other streamers might be added throughout the course of the split, too.

Eligible partners will be able to have guests during the broadcasts, but the co-streaming rules and policies vary per region. The 2020 LCS Summer Split Co-Streaming Policy is as follows:

Co-streaming is defined as rebroadcasting the content from a current stream while adding live commentary and/or video.

Only LCS and Academy Team Members, specific broadcast partners, and NA/OCE LPP members will be permitted to co-stream live LCS games and Academy games on Thursdays only. The LCS reserves the right to extend invites for participation in the co-streaming program for specific time periods with the express written consent of LCS management.

If you choose to include a guest in your co-stream, that guest must also follow the guidelines of the co-streaming program at all times. Guests cannot publish content from the co-stream to their own channel.

All co-streamers and their guests must meet the legal age requirement of 21+ for our sponsors.

Co-streaming is only available in English at this time on the following live platforms: Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, Facebook, and Caffeine.

LCS and Academy sponsors, sponsored segments, or stitched commercials may not be altered or covered in any way. Do not disparage League sponsors.

Co-streamer sponsors may be used assuming they do not conflict with League sponsors, and they are not on the Restricted Sponsorship List (Drugs, Liquor, Pornography, Gambling).

All co-streaming of live Academy and LCS games must comply with The Summoner’s Code, Riot Games Legal Jibber Jabber, and the terms of service on your respective streaming platform.

All co-streamers must provide viewership data to the LCS and Academy for the time they are co-streaming any LCS and Academy broadcast.

Please be responsible and respectful. LCS reserves the right to remove access to the co-stream program at any time.

For more details, you can visit Riot’s official website to read about all the rules that broadcast partners must follow this season.