Not even this Alan Wake 2 guest could have fixed Summer Game Fest Live’s diversity issue

Summer Game Fest Live showcased an abundance of exciting games due for release in the near future, though a lack of diversity on stage was a highlight for criticism. Over 43 partners were featured at the event, yet there was a significant absence from the showcase: Women.

From host Geoff Keighley himself to the guests he introduced, the show was dominated by men, and criticism of the lack of diversity was described as “a fair flag” by Keighley in an interview with CBC on June 18, reported by Eurogamer.

That was not the initial intent, however, with Keighley explaining that Melania Liburd, who stars in Alan Wake 2 as a new co-protagonist alongside the titular character, had been due to appear at one stage but could not attend due to a schedule conflict.

That’s right folks, there was a plan to improve the diversity at Summer Game Fest Live with the addition of one whole woman.

Melania Liburd was once due to appear at Summer Game Fest. Image by Remedy Entertainment

Obviously, a singular woman would not have solved Summer Game Fest Live’s diversity problem. As one of the lead characters in the games shown, her presence would have been great, but we should have also heard from the women devs who make these games. If they didn’t appear because they don’t hold positions of authority that can introduce a game, then that is an even more worrying issue that Summer Game Fest Live highlighted.

It must be acknowledged that diversity in games has improved in recent years, with the Assassin’s Creed franchise offering male and female protagonists in each of the previous two releases, though the upcoming release of Mirage is set to revert back to the usual male protagonist.

PlayStation’s Horizon franchise went a step further with Aloy as the protagonist of the games, while a big step forward has been made in regards to Rockstar’s GTA 6, which is widely reported to have a female protagonist.

Surely though, the easiest introduction of diversity is at events like Summer Game Fest Live, whether that be through guests on stage or hosts themselves, and revealing plans that would have had a solitary woman appear isn’t the significant advancement needed.

Summer Game Fest is confirmed to be returning in 2024 and, hopefully, we will see a much more diverse line-up.

About the author