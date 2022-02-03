Nintendo shows interest in metaverse but approaches topic with caution

“We wonder what joy we can provide in this area.”

Nintendo’s most recent financial conference featured a Q&A session for its investors that included questions about NFTs and the metaverse.

The Japanese company has shared an open position regarding non-fungible tokens. According to analyst David Gibson, who was present during the Q&A, Nintendo’s response demonstrates its interest in the metaverse. But the company is still investigating the possibilities.

To be clear, the answer was mainly focused on metaverse, not NFTs — David Gibson (@gibbogame) February 3, 2022

“We do have interest in this area, we feel the potential in this area, but we wonder what joy we can provide in this area and this is difficult to define right now,” Nintendo said, not confirming that it’s preparing something regarding the metaverse but leaving the possibility open for the future.

NFTs and the metaverse continue to make headlines, particularly in the gaming community. The most recent news is Team17’s announcement and cancellation of the MetaWorms NFT project. Electronic Arts also recently backtracked on its commitment to NFTs.

Konami has already released its first NFT of gameplay videos of some of the earlier titles in the Castlevania series. Ubisoft was one of the first video game companies to join the NFT space with the introduction of Quartz in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Even with the announcement clip hidden following community backlash, Ubisoft still believes in and will continue with its NFTs plans, according to an interview on Finder with Nicolas Pouard, VP at Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovations Lab, and Didier Genevois, Ubisoft’s blockchain technical director.