Ubisoft Quartz beta announcement clip hidden after community backlash

Ubisoft revealed yesterday its beta for Quartz, the developer’s entry into the NFT gaming market with promises of in-game items and other bonuses using NFT technology.

The reaction to this announcement was overwhelmingly negative as players pointed out the many issues with leveraging NFT technology. In response to the backlash, Ubisoft has delisted its announcement video, meaning you won’t be able to search and find the clip on their channel. Despite this, if you’ve already got a link to the video you can still watch it via that link and the many reuploads on YouTube.

According to a report by VGC, the announcement video had received around 16,000 votes on YouTube and only displayed 804 upvotes. This means that the remaining 15,466 were dislikes and likely a driving factor for the clip being delisted.

The Ubisoft Quartz beta is set to launch along with Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon on PC. In this game, players can purchase digits which are in-game collectible items linked to the blockchain of which they can sell as they please.

The beta is set to kick off on Dec. 9 at 12pm CT in select countries including the United States, Canada, Spain, France, Australia, Germany, Italy, Belgium, and Brazil. There will be free three-digit drops on Dec. 9, 12, and 15.